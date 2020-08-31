Charter Loses Another Dismissal Bid In $10B Race Bias Suit

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 9:44 PM EDT) -- Charter Communications Inc. still can't ditch a $10 billion suit alleging it blocks Black-owned companies' access to cable airwaves, a California federal judge ruled Friday, holding that the companies had made a good enough case for intentional discrimination for the suit to proceed. In the 2016 suit, television producer Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios Network and the National Association of African American Owned Media allege that Charter's refusal to carry its channels has contributed to "the near-extinction of African-American ownership in mainstream media." The $10 billion stems from the revenue ESN would purportedly generate if allowed a contract with Charter. Friday's order...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS