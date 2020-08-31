United Industries Must Face Bug Killer False Ad Suit

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday preserved the bulk of a proposed class action alleging a United Industries Corp. insecticide fails to control pests but trimmed warranty claims that were filed too late. U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman declined to dismiss plaintiff Shivan Bassaw's claim that United Industries and its parent company Spectrum Brands violated New York false advertising law in their marketing of Hot Shot Concentrated Deep Reach Fogger, saying Bassaw had plausibly identified misrepresentations on the packaging. Judge Furman also rejected the companies' argument that Bassaw should have done independent research to find journal articles debunking Hot...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS