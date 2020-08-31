8th Circ. Says Traveler Can Sue TSA Officers For Battery

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 11:02 PM EDT) -- A divided Eighth Circuit on Monday overturned a lower court's ruling that Transportation Security Administration airport screeners are immune from traveler abuse suits, saying an exception to sovereign immunity applies because the federal workers can be considered law enforcement officers. In a published 2-1 ruling, a three-judge Eighth Circuit panel reversed a Minnesota federal judge's dismissal of a suit brought by traveler Brian Iverson accusing TSA screeners of causing him to fall and suffer injuries after a pat-down search at a Minneapolis airport. Iverson, who was walking with the aid of crutches, alleges that a transportation security officer, or TSO, subjected...

