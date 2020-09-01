Japanese Electronics Cos. Dodge Antitrust Suit

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 2:56 PM EDT) -- Japanese electronics suppliers on Monday escaped a U.S. electronic company's claims they formed a cartel to fix and stabilize prices for a common electronic component after a California federal judge ruled the company failed to prove a broader anti-competitive conspiracy existed. U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila granted a request from Panasonic Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., TDK Corp., Taiyo Yuden Co. and a slew of other Japanese electronics suppliers to toss Flextronics International USA Inc.'s lawsuit, which claimed it was injured in a conspiracy among some of the suppliers to fix prices for inductors — a component used in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS