Chinese Car Seller Must Face Suit Over Related-Party Deals

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 7:52 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Monday refused to toss class claims against a business that sells imported luxury vehicles in China, finding that investors sufficiently alleged that company executives acted knowingly or recklessly in failing to disclose that certain deals involved immediate family members and other related parties. U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi denied China Auto Logistics Inc.'s motion to dismiss an amended proposed class action. She said the allegations support a "strong inference of scienter" as to CEO Tong Shiping and other individual defendants, meaning they knowingly or recklessly misled investors. The judge pointed to the value of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS