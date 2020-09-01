Century-Old Deed Conveys Mineral Interest, 5th Circ. Affirms

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 2:43 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has affirmed that a nearly century-old deed transferred royalty rights in the mineral estate of over 5,000 acres in West Texas, shutting down rival interest owners' contention that the deed only allows for a fixed fraction of production. In an unanimous published opinion Monday, the panel said the deed, signed in 1927 by Robert R. Dennis, conveyed three-eighths of all royalties to Five Star Royalty Partners. Other mineral interest owners had challenged Five Star's stake, arguing its interest was fixed at three-eighths of the original royalty agreement and that the fractional share did not increase when the owners' royalty...

