Broadcasters, Cable Operators Clash Over C-Band Relocation

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 9:21 PM EDT) -- Cable operators and broadcasters are at odds over the Federal Communications Commission's plan for reimbursing satellite operators for the cost of shifting their operations out of the lower portion of the C-band, which is set to be auctioned off, and over the weekend things got a bit heated. One day after the National Association of Broadcasters slammed a petition from cable trade group ACA Connects — which seeks to have the agency reconsider its formula for offering lump-sum payments — the trade group clapped back. ACA Connects head Matthew Polka took to social media Saturday to claim that the trade group's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS