Gray Reed Adds M&A Partner From Paul Hastings In Houston

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Gray Reed & McGraw LLP has hired a Paul Hastings LLP partner with more than 30 years of deal-making experience to the firm's mergers and acquisitions practice group in Houston. David Peterman is joining Gray Reed as a partner after helping a range of clients from family-owned businesses to multimillion-dollar corporations navigate mergers and acquisitions, securities transactions, asset and business divisions, and other complex corporate matters, Gray Reed announced Aug. 31. Peterman — who works with clients in Houston's energy market as well as the media, hospitality and technology industries — told Law360 on Tuesday that he made the move to...

