Indicted Judge Wants Case Halted Amid 1st Circ. Appeal

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 5:49 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts judge facing a federal indictment for allegedly allowing an undocumented immigrant to evade authorities sought to pause her criminal case Monday while the First Circuit decides whether her actions are protected by judicial immunity. According to a court filing, Judge Shelly Joseph plans to make an argument to the appellate panel that she cannot be prosecuted for allegedly letting an immigrant leave through the downstairs lockup in her Newton, Massachusetts, courthouse after she was alerted that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement planned to arrest the man. Judge Joseph will also argue the entire prosecution runs afoul of the Constitution and...

