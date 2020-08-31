1st Circ. Allows Revamp Of Enbridge Pipeline Facility Permit

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 8:44 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Monday kept alive an air pollution permit it previously invalidated for a Massachusetts facility that is part of an Enbridge Inc. unit's $1 billion pipeline project, giving state regulators and the company time to address the permit's flaws. Instead of vacating the permit outright, the First Circuit granted Algonquin Gas Transmission LLC's request to reconsider its June 3 decision and remand the permit to the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection without vacating it. The appeals court said in a brief opinion that the move was warranted because the compressor station in Weymouth, Massachusetts, can't even be up and running...

