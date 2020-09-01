2nd Circ. Pauses Enforcement Of Trump Tax Subpoena

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 3:32 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel Tuesday granted President Donald Trump's request to stop enforcement of a grand jury subpoena for his tax and other financial records until he can appeal the case, pausing the case for almost a month. The three-judge panel in an order granted Trump a stay, pending an appeal, and scheduled oral arguments for Sept. 25. The decision came hours after the judges heard oral arguments from attorneys from Trump and the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. William S. Consovoy, an attorney for President Donald Trump, told a Second Circuit panel Tuesday that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS