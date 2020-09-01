Pricey Biogen 401(k) Plan Was 'Glaring Breach,' Suit Says

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 1:26 PM EDT) -- Drugmaker Biogen Inc. saddled employees with high-cost, underperforming mutual funds through its Fidelity-managed retirement plan in a "glaring breach" of fiduciary duty, according to a proposed class action suit filed Monday in Massachusetts federal court. The lawsuit filed by Sarah Gamble, a former Biogen employee in North Carolina, said the company's retirement plan had more than $1 billion in assets, putting it in the top 0.1% of plans according to size. As such, Biogen should have had all the bargaining power it needed to seek out low-cost funds and small management fees, but it didn't, according to the complaint. Instead, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS