Hedge Fund Seeks Exit From SEC Suit Over NFL Player Fraud

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A hedge fund linked to disgraced Tallahassee lawyer Tim Howard has asked a Florida federal judge for a ruling that would let it out of a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement action over an alleged scheme to defraud former NFL players. Cambridge Capital Group Advisors LLC claimed Monday that the SEC has failed to connect it to an entity known as Cambridge Capital Advisors LLC, which, as alleged in the regulator's complaint, is the fund Howard and associate Don Warner Reinhard used to raise nearly $4 million from roughly 20 individuals, the majority of whom were retired NFL players Howard...

