Judge Won't Alter $318M Judgment Against Colombia's FARC

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge said Tuesday she would not change a 10-year-old, $318 million default judgment against Colombian guerrilla group FARC over kidnappings and an execution of American government contractors, finding that the designation of the entire judgment as compensatory damages was not a clerical error. In a hearing held on Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. District Judge Charlene Honeywell said she would deny a request by Venezuelan businessman Samark López Bello — who has been deemed an agent or instrumentality of the Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia — to change the default judgment entered in June 2010 to...

