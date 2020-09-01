Mortgage Lenders Say Fraud Suit Belongs In Ga. Biz Court

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Mortgage lenders affiliated with Orix USA LP argued Tuesday Georgia's new statewide business court should get to decide borrowers' claims that they paid inflated interest rates because the implications could be wide-ranging and catastrophic for the Peach State and its businesses. Financial services group Orix and three of its mortgage lender and broker subsidiaries are pushing to transfer into the business court allegations that they unlawfully hid marked-up loan rates from borrowers to better line their own pockets. The case, in which apartment complex owners allege they paid too high an interest rate for $51.2 million in 35-year federally guaranteed loans,...

