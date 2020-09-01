Laos Asks Idaho Court Not To Play Businessman's 'Games'

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Laos has urged an Idaho federal court to stop attempts by "the mastermind of a complex web of interrelated business entities" to toss the country's suit to enforce arbitral awards totaling nearly $3.7 million, saying discovery is needed to reveal how the businessman's firms are linked to the award. The Lao People's Democratic Republic on Monday opposed Bridge Capital LLC's July 16 motion to dismiss for lack of jurisdiction the suit against the company and businessman John K. Baldwin over a soured casino venture. The country said the court should refuse to play "Baldwin's games," arguing that he is an Idaho resident who is on the hook along...

