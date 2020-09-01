Wilson Sonsini, Simpson Thacher Steer Tesla's $5B Offering

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Electric car giant Tesla Inc. authorized plans Tuesday for share sales totaling $5 billion, eyeing fresh capital following its headline-grabbing 5-for-1 stock split, under legal guidance from Wilson Sonsini and underwriters counsel at Simpson Thacher. Tesla registered plans with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that will allow several underwriting firms to sell shares totaling up to $5 billion on its behalf pending market conditions. The underwriters may conduct the sale through various methods including a so-called at-the-market offering, according to the SEC filing. An at-the-market offering is similar to a traditional follow-on offering but rather than selling a large number...

