Verizon Must Face NJ Suit Over Unauthorized Credit Reports

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge refused to toss a proposed class action accusing Verizon Communications Inc. of gaining unauthorized access to credit reports, reasoning Tuesday that the consumer's claim could stand even without a fraud allegation.

U.S. District Judge Freda Wolfson rejected the telecommunications giant's argument that court pleading standards required plaintiff Scott Mathews to spell out some sort of alleged misrepresentation, yet his complaint never proffered any theory about sinister intentions. Judge Wolfson noted that Mathews wasn't alleging fraudulent activity, only that Verizon violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act by pulling his credit history without permission.

"Plaintiff does not specifically...

