Timely Fraud Reporting Rule Under Fire In Whistleblower Suit

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A former pharmacy technician and a medical staffing provider for a Texas immigration detention facility are arguing over whether the company can legally fire the technician for not reporting fraud sooner, slamming each other's dueling bids for rulings in their favor. Laura Wondercheck told a Texas federal court on Monday that Maxim Healthcare Services Inc. unlawfully fired her for not calling the company's hotline sooner to report that her boss, Dr. An Nguyen, was fraudulently ordering medications for himself and his family to be sent to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's residential family center in Dilley, Texas, where they worked....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS