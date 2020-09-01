Feds Warn Of North Korea's Deceptive Weapons Procurement

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Businesses around the world should be on alert for North Korean entities trying to circumvent sanctions to obtain weapons components, according to a joint advisory released by multiple federal agencies Tuesday. The North Korea Ballistic Missile Procurement Advisory warned industry actors both in the U.S. and abroad to verify their trading partners' credentials or risk penalties ranging from forfeiture to sanctions and criminal prosecution for supporting the illegal weapons program. The joint statement from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Department of Commerce and State Department also listed a number of known North Korean defense procurers and sought-after materials. "Industry should...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS