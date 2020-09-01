Australian Watchdog Knocks Facebook's News Threat

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Australia's competition enforcer on Tuesday defended a proposed law aimed at improving the bargaining position of news organizations when they negotiate with major tech platforms, after Facebook threatened to stop allowing users in the country to share news on its networks. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission was responding to a blog post from Facebook that attacked the proposed News Media Bargaining Code, with the social networking giant saying it would "reluctantly stop allowing publishers and people" in Australia to share news on Facebook and Instagram if it goes into force. ACCC Chair Rod Sims called the company's threat "ill-timed and...

