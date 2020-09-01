Calif. Bill Expanding Family Leave Heads To Gov. Newsom

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A major overhaul of California's family leave program could be coming soon, after the state's Assembly passed a bill Monday that offers a significant expansion covering millions of more workers. S.B. 1383 would mandate that all employees of businesses with more than five workers be offered 12 weeks of job-protected unpaid leave to care for a family member, care for their own illness or bond with a newborn child. The law, which now heads to the desk of Gov. Gavin Newsom, would become effective Jan. 1 and greatly expand the number of workers eligible for the protection. The Assembly passed the...

