Allergan, Teva Accused Of Hiding 'Critical' Opioid Info

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT) -- A group of Ohio cities and counties asked the federal judge overseeing the opioid multidistrict litigation to sanction Teva and Allergan for the "willful" failure to produce an audit report over suspicious orders of opioids during discovery. The municipalities on Monday said Allergan completely failed to produce an audit report that was a "damning account" of its suspicious order monitoring system that detailed how the system didn't meet specific standards set by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Teva also didn't produce the document even though most of the documents were transferred to the company when it bought Allergan's generic business, according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS