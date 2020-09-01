VW Says Sales Reps' Lost Income Suit Still 'Nonsensical'

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen said Monday that California salespersons at independent dealerships can't pin alleged wage-and-hour violations on the German automaker with "nonsensical" claims it's a joint employer and, therefore, liable for the commissions they lost when the emissions-cheating scandal erupted in 2015. Volkswagen AG and its U.S. unit Volkswagen Group of America Inc. filed a motion to dismiss a second amended consolidated complaint from Robert Saavedra, Armando Rodriguez and Mickey Gaines, three sales representatives at independent Volkswagen-branded dealerships in California, who claim the 2015 "clean diesel" scandal hurt their income. After nearly four years of litigation and three opportunities to plead their case,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS