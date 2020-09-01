Norwegian Cruise Must Face Cuban Dock Suit

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge ruled Tuesday that Norwegian Cruise Line can't duck claims that it allegedly trafficked in stolen property while using a port in Havana to dock its cruise ships. U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom refused Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.'s bid to dismiss a suit by Havana Docks Corp. under Title III of the Helms-Burton Act. The judge found that the former Havana port owner has standing to bring the suit and the cruise company was on notice since the law's passage in 1996 that it could potentially face liability if it began operations in Cuba. "Despite the absence...

