Panish Shea Gets Litigation Funder's Arbitration Award Axed

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 9:48 PM EDT) -- A California appellate panel has vacated an arbitrator's $138,000 award to a litigation finance company that advanced $10,000 to a Panish Shea & Boyle LLP personal injury client in exchange for a cut of any payout, saying the firm was not a party to the arbitration agreement. A three-judge Court of Appeal panel on Monday reversed a Los Angeles Superior Court judge's decision to confirm an arbitration award to Prospect Funding LLC, which claimed that Panish Shea failed to honor a litigation funding agreement the company had with its client La-Phosa Sangkaphim, who was loaned $10,000 in exchange for a portion...

