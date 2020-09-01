Judge In TikTok Privacy MDL Urges Coordination On Deal

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge overseeing biometric privacy claims in multidistrict litigation against short-form video-sharing app TikTok cautioned attorneys Tuesday to ensure that all class members' interests are represented in any potential settlement if they expect him to approve their deal. Last week, a group of California plaintiffs claimed TikTok had improperly "hand-selected" which attorneys could participate in an August mediation that led to a settlement of all claims in the MDL over the app's allegedly unlawful facial data collection. They asked U.S. District Judge Jon Lee to order TikTok and the participating plaintiffs to share the terms of the purported deal...

