1st Circ. Nixes Mass. Judge's Ban On ICE Courthouse Arrests

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Tuesday reversed a federal judge's order blocking U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from making civil arrests in Massachusetts courthouses, ruling that the two Boston-area district attorneys who sought the ban are unlikely to show ICE lacks such authority. Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins and Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan, whose jurisdictions include Boston and Cambridge, respectively, argued in bringing the case that a common-law privilege barring civil arrests in courthouses was intended to apply to federal immigration officials as well. But the appellate panel disagreed, throwing out a June 2019 injunction that was the first...

