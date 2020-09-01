Ex-HSBC Banker Mounts New Challenge To Fraud Conviction

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 10:45 PM EDT) -- Former HSBC executive Mark Johnson told the Second Circuit on Monday that newly decided caselaw on jury instructions should trigger another look at his conviction on wire fraud, which the appeals court upheld last summer. Johnson, a Brit and former global head of HSBC's forex cash trading, was convicted in 2017 of wire fraud and conspiracy for what prosecutors described as a scheme to defraud HSBC client Cairn Energy PLC in a $3.5 billion currency exchange, via the bank's purchase of British pounds sterling for the Scottish energy firm. The new filing arises from the fact that Johnson testified at his...

