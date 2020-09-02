After Storm And Fire: How States Protect Service Members

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 5:42 PM EDT) -- This has been an active year for National Guard call-ups to active duty, as the U.S. addresses hurricanes, wildfires and the novel coronavirus pandemic. National Guard activations are likely to remain high for several months due to ongoing responses to COVID-19, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's prediction of a volatile hurricane season and other issues. The governors of Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas called up significant portions of their state National Guard for relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Laura last month. The governors of California and Nevada have ordered National Guard troops to active duty in response to the...

