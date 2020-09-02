UK Ruling Shows Global SEP Enforcement Dilemma

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 4:52 PM EDT) -- The adoption of global standards for wireless communication has been instrumental for the further internationalization of economic activity. Instantaneous communication across the globe became only possible because of the global adoption of standards such as Wi-Fi, 3G or 4G/LTE. What opportunities next-generation technologies, such as 5G and 6G, will offer have yet to be explored. For sure, these standards will pave the way for the further instrumentalization of information and communication technology for global business. How to deal with patents that read on standards, is yet another matter. Many standard-setting organizations have in this respect issued intellectual property rights policies. These policies...

