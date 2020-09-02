Ruling Upheld In Sears Buyer's Collateral Valuation Dispute

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge upheld a bankruptcy court's ruling determining the valuation of collateral behind a more than $1 billion loan to Sears after the retail giant's owner ESL Investments Inc. and a group of creditors claimed the valuation bilked them of more than $700 million in outstanding debt they were still owed. In a Tuesday order, U.S. District Judge Vincent L. Briccetti said ESL and the group of second-lien creditors, who provided a $1.15 billion loan to Sears while the department store was struggling, were not owed $718 million because they did not adequately prove the collateral that secured...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS