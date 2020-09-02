$184M Settlements OK'd In Loestrin Buyers' Antitrust Row

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 8:11 PM EDT) -- A Rhode Island federal judge has given the final green light to deals totaling about $183.5 million to settle allegations that Lupin and a pair of Allergan units worked to sideline generic alternatives of the birth control drug Loestrin. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge William E. Smith granted final approval to a trio of settlements in sprawling litigation that has involved Lupin Pharmaceuticals and Allergan subsidiaries Warner Chilcott and Watson Pharmaceuticals. Specifically, the judge approved a $1 million settlement between Lupin and a group of end payors of the drug, a $62.5 million deal between third-party payors and the Warner Chilcott defendants,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS