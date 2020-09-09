ERISA Ruling Shows Daunting Review Standard For Claimants

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 12:40 PM EDT) -- The most critical issue in Employee Retirement Income Security Act benefits litigation is the standard of judicial review applied by the courts. Under the deferential arbitrary and capricious standard of review, the court reviews a claim record compiled by the insurance company[1] to determine whether a claim denial was "downright unreasonable"[2] and not merely wrong. Because the court will uphold a benefit denial so long as there is reasonable support for the conclusion reached, it is no exaggeration to view the arbitrary and capricious standard to mean, as the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit observed in 2000, that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS