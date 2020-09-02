Ex-Stanford Exec Gets Redo In Bid To Ditch 20-Year Sentence

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Tuesday gave former Stanford Financial Group executive Gilbert Lopez another opportunity to challenge his 20-year prison sentence for his role in Robert Allen Stanford's $7 billion Ponzi scheme, ordering a lower court to reconsider a bid claiming that Lopez's trial attorneys led him astray. Lopez contends that his former counsel at Zimmermann Lavine Zimmermann & Sampson PC botched a potential plea deal by failing to fully explain the risk of being handed a much longer sentence if he went to trial. A Texas federal court rejected his motion to vacate the sentence in 2018, saying the record...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS