DOJ Reveals Extensive Surveillance Application Reforms

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 11:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI unveiled extensive changes Monday to how the agencies handle surveillance, citing alleged errors made during the investigation into the 2016 election and directing the FBI to undertake "aggressive compliance measures." The reforms were outlined in a pair of memoranda issued by U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr, who said Tuesday that "what happened to the Trump presidential campaign and his subsequent administration after the president was duly elected by the American people must never happen again." Barr's measures establish an FBI Office of Internal Auditing as well as protocols to ensure the accuracy...

