Chinese Prof Gets 18 Months In Economic Espionage Case

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 10:45 PM EDT) -- A professor at a Chinese university has been sentenced to 18 months in prison and ordered to pay a $476,835 fine after being found guilty in California federal court on charges he stole trade secrets from Avago Technologies and Skyworks Solutions Inc., prosecutors announced Tuesday. Hao Zhang, a professor at China's Tianjin University and former employee for Skyworks in Massachusetts, will spend a year and a half in detention in addition to paying the nearly half-million-dollar fine after his June conviction on charges of economic espionage, theft of trade secrets and conspiracy, according to a Tuesday news release from the U.S....

