Trucking Co. Says New Orleans Atty Paid For Staged Crashes

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana plaintiffs lawyer reaped clients from an elaborate scheme to stage dozens of collisions with 18-wheelers in the New Orleans area and falsely blame the driver, a trucking company has alleged in a federal racketeering suit. In a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act complaint that closely mirrors recent federal guilty pleas, Southeastern Motor Freight Inc. accused New Orleans lawyer Daniel Patrick Keating Jr. of conspiring with the admitted ringleader, Damian Labeaud, who targeted scores of truckers for crashes in and around the city. According to the Tuesday complaint, Keating typically paid Labeaud to act as the driver of the...

