EPA Moves To Defeat Push For Stronger Asbestos Regs

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 3:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is urging a federal judge to toss a suit challenging its decision not to tighten asbestos regulations, saying the choice to not do so was well within its purview. The agency said Tuesday it didn't violate the Administrative Procedure Act when it denied a petition to consider reporting exemptions for imported asbestos, saying the action was within its congressionally mandated discretion. The decision was made after extensive consideration and research, it said. And the EPA says plaintiff groups including the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization and several states presented only speculation that they might be harmed by...

