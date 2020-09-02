DOI Looks To Toss Tribal Nation's Riverbed Rights Suit

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 10:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior says a tribal suit in D.C. federal court over land beneath the Missouri River should be tossed, arguing that the DOI chief attorney's recent legal opinion about who owns the property is not an agency action that can be litigated. The Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation's suit against the Trump administration is mistakenly based on the premise that an official 2020 M-Opinion by department solicitor Daniel Jorjani transferred ownership of the riverbed and oil and gas reserves and other minerals beneath it from the United States in trust for the nation to the state of...

