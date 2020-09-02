Gaming Co. Skillz Hits $3.5B Value With Go-Public Tie-Up

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 3:08 PM EDT) -- Competitive mobile game platform Skillz unveiled plans Wednesday to merge with two former Hollywood executives' blank check company, taking the gaming enterprise public as part of a deal guided by Winston & Strawn and White & Case that values its equity at $3.5 billion. Winston & Strawn-led Skillz Inc. said it inked a deal to combine with Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp., guided by White & Case LLP, on Tuesday. The transaction, which has already been approved by both companies' boards, is set to wrap up this fall after it's received their shareholder's approval and other closing conditions are met, according to...

