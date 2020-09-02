Judge Says Wells Fargo Must Face Some Auto Loan Claims

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday trimmed a suit alleging Wells Fargo improperly managed consumers' guaranteed asset protection auto loans, finding that only some of the borrowers' breach of contract claims could go forward. In his Tuesday order, U.S. District Judge James V. Selna determined that three of the 11 consumers' breach of contract claims would remain in the suit and declined to strike the nationwide class allegations the Wells Fargo borrowers included in their first amended complaint in April. But Judge Selna granted the consumers leave to amend their proposed class action, noting he didn't think amendment would be futile...

