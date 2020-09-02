Texas LNG Plant Fight Remains Ripe, 5th Circ. Hears

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' assertion that it may alter a permit for a Texas Gulf Coast liquefied natural gas project that's being redesigned can't foreclose environmental challenges to the permit and could ultimately short-circuit any meaningful review, the Fifth Circuit heard Tuesday. The Corps has argued that the challenge launched by the Sierra Club, Save RGV from LNG and Shrimpers and Fishermen of the RGV is no longer ripe since it's suspended the permit issued to Rio Grande Liquefied Natural Gas LLC and Rio Bravo Pipeline Company LLC after the companies submitted changes to the design of their planned liquefied...

