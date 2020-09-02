Jury Selection Claims Can't Revive Suit Over Child's Death

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court refused Wednesday to disturb a jury verdict in favor of a pediatric group and two doctors over the death of an 18-month-old boy, rejecting his mother's claims that a judge's purported mistakes during jury selection warrant a new trial. In a per curiam decision, the appellate panel upheld the 2018 verdict that Riverside Pediatric Group and Drs. Sadrul Anam and Wilson Delgado were not negligent in treating Jennifer O'Connor's son Jayden, finding that the alleged errors by Superior Court Judge Joseph V. Isabella did not justify upending the jury's decision. "In short, none of the cited...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS