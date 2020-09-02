Fed. Circ. Denies Oracle Bid To Redo $10B Cloud Contract

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 3:53 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday rejected Oracle Corp.'s bid to order the Pentagon to restart its procurement process for the highly sought after $10 billion cloud computing contract that was ultimately awarded to Microsoft Corp. over Amazon Web Services Inc. in October. Oracle on Wednesday lost its bid to force the Pentagon to restart the procurement process for its $10 billion cloud computing contract. (Photo by Joan Cros/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Oracle had raised a number of concerns about the process, including claims that the government wrongly used a single-award model rather than providing multisource contracts and that "corrupt" U.S. Department...

