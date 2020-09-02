Fla. Judge Wants Real Estate Suit Moved To Orlando

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A magistrate judge in Miami has recommended moving a businessman's racketeering claims against his former partners to federal court in Orlando, where other litigation stemming from the fallout of their deal to buy valuable real estate near Orlando International Airport is already pending. U.S. Magistrate Judge Alicia M. Otazo-Reyes said Tuesday that she would not recommend dismissing Chittranjan K. Thakkar's $16 million racketeering lawsuit as that would cause further delay and expense. She said that transferring the case to the Middle District of Florida "is in the best interest of justice because the transfer can better achieve a just and speedy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS