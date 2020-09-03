Texas Panel Won't End Organ Harvesting Suit Against Doc

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court has declined to dismiss a lawsuit accusing Lubbock County's chief medical examiner of harvesting the organs of dead 10-year-old girl without permission to further a colleague's independent research. A three-justice panel of the Seventh Court of Appeals in Amarillo on Tuesday determined that it was unclear whether Dr. Sam Andrews was acting within the scope of his employment when he had the girl's organs sent to the National Autopsy Assay Group LLC in San Diego. Andrews had argued that because the girl's grandmother, Rebecca Villarreal Ortiz, sued him in his official capacity, the claims against him must...

