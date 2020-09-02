Challenge To DeVos Sex Assault Rules Heading For Fast Trial

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A lawsuit challenging new rules implemented by the U.S. Department of Education and its secretary, Betsy DeVos, that limit schools' responsibilities to investigate sexual harassment claims under Title IX will speed to trial after a Massachusetts judge opted Wednesday not to grant a preliminary injunction. U.S. District Judge William G. Young said during a videoconference hearing that the trial could start Monday if both sides agreed, but ended up setting the matter for a trial on the merits on Oct. 14. "I think it's counterproductive to hold a hearing on a preliminary injunction and go through all that when there isn't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS