Apple Workers Bag 9th Circ. Win After Calif. Justices Weigh In

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Apple must pay its retail store workers for the time they spend waiting for their bags and personal belongings to be screened at the end of their workday, the Ninth Circuit said Wednesday in a ruling that aligned itself with the California Supreme Court. The Ninth Circuit said Wednesday that the time Apple workers spend going through security checks is compensable under California labor law. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File) In a 12-page unanimous opinion in the certified class action suit, a three-judge panel reversed a California judge's decision that the security checks did not constitute work and could have been avoided...

