Netflix Says Gilstrap 'Obliterated' Patent Venue Statute

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 9:58 PM EDT) -- Netflix, Fitbit and other technology giants on Wednesday backed Google's bid for the Federal Circuit to overturn a Texas federal judge's ruling that a Google third-party vendor can be used to establish jurisdiction in a patent infringement suit, calling for clarity on venue rules. U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap of the Eastern District of Texas incorrectly applied U.S. Supreme Court precedent when he ruled that a patent holding company properly filed its infringement suit against Google in Texas because one of the tech giant's vendors that repairs and refurbishes its devices is based in the state. By determining that the Texas-based...

